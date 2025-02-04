Open Menu

QAA, BBSUL Host Seminar To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Academy (QAA), National Heritage and Culture Division and Pakistan Studies department of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Lyari (BBSUL), on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Quaid-e-Azam and the Principle of Self Determination in Kashmir”, at the BBSUL here

Addressing the occasion, Prof Dr Asghar Ali Dashti of department of International Relations, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) called for honouring the right to self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the struggle of the people of Kashmir was decades-old, when the people of Kashmir started their movement for protection of their fundamental human rights in 1930.

Prof Dr Asghar Ali Dashti advised the students to study books, researches and material on Kashmir issue to further improve their understanding with it.

Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies University of Karachi Prof Dr Erum Muzaffar said that the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always strongly advocated the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam visited the Kashmir in May 1944, on the official invitation of then prime minister of Kashmir and also interacted with the people of Kashmir during his visit.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah also called for holding a plebiscite to determine the will of the Kashmiri people but not in presence of Indian armed forces. Quaid-e-Azam always tried to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issued through dialogue.

Prof Dr Erum Muzaffar called upon the students that they should conduct research themselves on the reasons behind the Kashmir issue and why this conflict is still unresolved.

Political Scientist and Author, Nusrat Baig Mirza also highlighted the historical perspective of the Kashmir issue.

Head of the department of Pakistan Studies SSBUL Prof Abdul Rehman Shar, Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Zahid Abro among other notables and students in good number were also present on the occasion.

