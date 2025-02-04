QAA, BBSUL Host Seminar To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Quaid-e-Azam Academy (QAA), National Heritage and Culture Division and Pakistan Studies department of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Lyari (BBSUL), on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Quaid-e-Azam and the Principle of Self Determination in Kashmir”, at the BBSUL here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Quaid-e-Azam academy (QAA), National Heritage and Culture Division and Pakistan Studies department of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Lyari (BBSUL), on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Quaid-e-Azam and the Principle of Self Determination in Kashmir”, at the BBSUL here.
Addressing the occasion, Prof Dr Asghar Ali Dashti of department of International Relations, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) called for honouring the right to self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He said that the struggle of the people of Kashmir was decades-old, when the people of Kashmir started their movement for protection of their fundamental human rights in 1930.
Prof Dr Asghar Ali Dashti advised the students to study books, researches and material on Kashmir issue to further improve their understanding with it.
Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies University of Karachi Prof Dr Erum Muzaffar said that the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always strongly advocated the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.
She said that Quaid-e-Azam visited the Kashmir in May 1944, on the official invitation of then prime minister of Kashmir and also interacted with the people of Kashmir during his visit.
She said that Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah also called for holding a plebiscite to determine the will of the Kashmiri people but not in presence of Indian armed forces. Quaid-e-Azam always tried to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issued through dialogue.
Prof Dr Erum Muzaffar called upon the students that they should conduct research themselves on the reasons behind the Kashmir issue and why this conflict is still unresolved.
Political Scientist and Author, Nusrat Baig Mirza also highlighted the historical perspective of the Kashmir issue.
Head of the department of Pakistan Studies SSBUL Prof Abdul Rehman Shar, Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Zahid Abro among other notables and students in good number were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago