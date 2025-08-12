Open Menu

QAA Organises Essay Writing Competition Among Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM

QAA organises Essay Writing competition among students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Quaid-e-Azam Academy, under the National Heritage and Culture Division, Government of Pakistan, organized its second event in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan — an inter-college and university essay writing competition on the topic of “Ma'arka e Haq say Azadi Tak”.

Students from various colleges and universities participated, with each given two hours to complete their essays.

Sharing their views, the judges said that such competitions are rare but should be held more frequently.

They stressed the need for similar initiatives in universities and educational institutions to promote healthy competition.

The judges observed that in the present era, people have become distanced from books, which should not be the case, and emphasized the importance of staying connected to reading. They called on faculty members to play an active role in fostering a culture of academic competitions.

The panel of judges included Prof. S. M. Saeed, Prof. Muneeb-ul-Hasan, and Assistant Professor Muhammad Ali, while the competition was supervised by Quaid-e-Azam academy Librarian Abdul Majeed Farooqi.

An award ceremony for the winners will be held on August 14 at 3:00 p.m. in the Audio-Visual Hall of Mazar-e-Quaid.

