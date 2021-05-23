UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qabza Mafia Not To Be Spared: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police have foiled an attempt to grab 1500 kanals land of overseas in the jurisdiction of Police station Chuntra, informed police spokesman.

Overseas Pakistani Nisar Ahmad Afzal appeard before City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas an open court against the owners and management of private housing scheme who were trying to grab 1500 kanals of land.

CPO, on the complaint directed the SP Saddar to take action on the merit as per the law. Under the supervision of the SP Saddar, SHO Chuntra registered a case and foiled an attempt to occupy 1500 kanals of land belonging to a citizen.

The management of the housing scheme, after seeing the police party ran away from the scene.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused involved in the case.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that polie has zero tolerance policy against the Qabza mafia, the accused will be arrested and brought to justice.

