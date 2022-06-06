Qabza mafia not to be spared: Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari on Monday said that Qabza mafia would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them any discrimination and fear.

The CPO said the police were following a zero tolerance policy against the Qabza mafia.

He directed the officials concerned to vacate the occupied land from Qabza mafia and land grabbers. He was talking to media persons during an introductory meeting at Police Lines Rawalpindi here.

Addressing on the occasion, CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari said that media play important role in making public opinion.

He said there was a dire need of coordination of police and media in eliminating crime from the society. He was of the view that the top most priority of police and media should be serving humanity.

The CPO said it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He said he would soon hold Khuli Katchery to resolve public complaints against police officers and officials.

He made it clear that the corrupt and black sheep in the police department would be held accountable.