Qaddafi Stadium declared zero waste zone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is all up and alert to provide exceptional cleanliness facilities to citizens for Pak vs NZ international series.

In this regard, LWMC teams are mobilized and all arrangements have been completed before match which includes the Janitorial services inside and outside the Gaddafi Stadium and audience seating areas.

Washing and sweeping of all the enclosures of Qaddafi Stadium has also been completed before match followed by declaring Qaddafi Stadium as zero waste zone, where citizen will be charged Rs 100 over littering.

In order to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din paid visit to Qaddafi Stadium.

For provision of the best cleanliness services during the international series the department has deployed 190 sanitary workers, 22 supervisors and 20 officers for the cleanliness of the stadium from inner side whereas, collectively more than 250 sanitary workers are deputed for cleanliness at inside, outside and at adjoin routes of the stadium. Furthermore, four water bowsers, three mechanical sweepers, five mini dumpers and a compactor shall also be used for washing and sweeping of the stadium.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated in this regard that Gaddafi Stadium operations managers will be present at the stadium for the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series, and will monitor the cleanliness arrangements themselves.