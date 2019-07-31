UrduPoint.com
Qadir Creek Regulator On Indus River Opened

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:24 PM

Qadir creek regulator on Indus river opened

Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Khan Dareshak accompanying by deputy commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan and MPAs got opened Qadir Creek regular on river Indus to make river water available for 12000 acre agriculture area here Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Khan Dareshak accompanying by deputy commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan and MPAs got opened Qadir Creek regular on river Indus to make river water available for 12000 acre agriculture area here Wednesday.

Indus water was released through Qadir Creek regulator after it had remained closed for a long time. MPA Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak, MPAs, MNAs, irrigation department officials and police accompanied the DC and minister during their visit to Qadir Creek on the bank of river Indus.

The XEN irrigation briefed the legislators on capacity of Qadir Creek regulator and the area it can irrigate.

Meanwhile, local farmers presented their complaints to deputy commissioner regarding possibility of land erosion due to release of water through Qadir Creek regulator.

On the occasion, the DC said the Punjab government had released funds for the construction of Spurs to stop the phenomenon of land erosion by Indus water released through Qadir Creek.

