Qadir inaugurates dispensary at Kohsar Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday inaugurated the dispensary at Kohsar Complex with having a facility to provide basic healthcare services to 3,000 people.

Addressing the occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there and issued special directions to the medical and paramedical staff to ensure further improvements.

He was informed that appropriate facilities would be provided to the patients.

He asked to ensure the provision of the best medical care facilities to patients.

He said that efforts were being made to increase medical services for patients at hospitals in the federal capital.

The minister said improving the health sector is among the top priorities of the government, adding that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the health facilities and the public-private partnership is essential in this regard.

He said that the incumbent government was paying a special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).