UrduPoint.com

Qadir Inaugurates National Autism, Mental Health Center For Autistic Children

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Qadir inaugurates National Autism, Mental Health Center for autistic children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art National Autism and Mental Health Centre for autistic children at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the government has established this country's first public sector National Autism and Mental Health Centre for children in the Federal capital to serve the patients, who were earlier facing a shortage of such services.

He said that this will be the first centre in the country of such high quality. He added that in the first phase, the centre will offer diagnostic and treatment facilities at centre's out-patients department (OPD).

He said that the patients will also avail free medical advises on various aspects of the disease, including diagnostic and treatment management at the centre.

He said that an estimated 0.4 million people in the country are Autism patients. He added the major issue in Pakistan is diagnosing of the disease as there are reports of wrong diagnose of the disease.

He said that the issues related to the treatment and availability of facilities are also being faced by patients in Pakistan. He added that this is major progress in the health sector as the government is committed to serve the people of Pakistan.

He said that the present government was focusing on its health reform agenda to make a positive change in the health sector and improving the standard of the health service delivery system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

14 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

23 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

2 hours ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.