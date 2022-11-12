UrduPoint.com

Qadir Meets UNAIDS Country Director For Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Saturday said the government was utilizing all resources to ensure people have access to all health facilities and creating awareness on the prevention and treatment aspects of HIV/ AIDS

Talking to Country Director of United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for Pakistan Yuki Takemoto, the minister said that steps were being taken to increase access and utilization of prevention and treatment options for vulnerable persons.

He said the government was making efforts to ensure that they address and not exacerbate the inequalities and vulnerabilities that increase the risk of infection and disease.

He said the federal government was taking serious steps with the support of the provincial governments to control AIDS. He added the joint strategy was being implemented with the participation of all concerned stakeholders for AIDS control.

Takemoto said, "We pledge our commitment to support Pakistan in efforts to improvements, increase coverage, build efficiency, and accelerate the attainment of Aids control."

