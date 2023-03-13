Qadir Patel asked parents to cooperate in anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday reiterated that the government was committed to eradicating polio from the country and urged parents to cooperate with the polio workers during the campaign.

"The aim of launching polio campaigns was to protect children through immunization and boost their immunity," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that 21 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated during the anti-polio drive which started today.

He said that polio workers were our national heroes who were playing a key role in the fight against this virus.

He also asked Islamic scholars, media and civil society to play an active role to eradicate polio from our country.

The anti-polio campaign would provide the necessary awareness to the citizens, he added.