Qadir Patel Elected Chairman Standing Committee On Maritime Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 07:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qadir Patel was elected unanimously on Wednesday as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs.
According to the notification issued by National Assembly Secretariat, Abdul Qadir Patel thanked the committee members for electing him unanimously as Chairman of Standing committee.
Abdul Qadir Patel was elected in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs. MNA Khurram Manwar Manj proposed Abdul Qadir Patel while Aoun Chaudhry and Agha Rafaullah seconded.
The committee members congratulated Abdul Qadir Patel for hi election as Chairman.
