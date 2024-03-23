(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Tree plantation drive took place in Government College of Qadir Pur Raan, some 23.38 km away from Multan here on Sunday.

Principal, Zulfqar Ahmad Raan and Deputy Director Colleges Multan, Ahmar Rauf planted sapling in the college's ground to get clean and healthy environment not only in the college, across the town as its vital impact would likely move out, it was said.

Principal said the drive was aimed to contribute a greener and healthier environment of the college with instilling a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students, faculty, and administrative staff.

The Deputy Director Colleges of Multan held commitment to actively contributing in national efforts of addressing the climate challenges. He said the event would provide students educational opportunities to learn about preserving biodiversity.

Dr Khizer Abbas, professor of Pharmacy, said the plantation would enhance beauty of the college and serve a tangible step towards greener future of the country.

He encouraged students to participate actively in the drive with contributing maximum toward creating sustainable and eco-conscious environment of the college.