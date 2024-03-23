Open Menu

Qadir Pur Ran's College Organizes Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Qadir Pur Ran's college organizes tree plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Tree plantation drive took place in Government College of Qadir Pur Raan, some 23.38 km away from Multan here on Sunday.

Principal, Zulfqar Ahmad Raan and Deputy Director Colleges Multan, Ahmar Rauf planted sapling in the college's ground to get clean and healthy environment not only in the college, across the town as its vital impact would likely move out, it was said.

Principal said the drive was aimed to contribute a greener and healthier environment of the college with instilling a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students, faculty, and administrative staff.

The Deputy Director Colleges of Multan held commitment to actively contributing in national efforts of addressing the climate challenges. He said the event would provide students educational opportunities to learn about preserving biodiversity.

Dr Khizer Abbas, professor of Pharmacy, said the plantation would enhance beauty of the college and serve a tangible step towards greener future of the country.

He encouraged students to participate actively in the drive with contributing maximum toward creating sustainable and eco-conscious environment of the college.

Related Topics

Multan Sunday Event From Government

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 minute ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

7 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

14 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

14 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

14 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

14 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan