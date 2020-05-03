Qadir stresses to adopt precautionary measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday said that the government was utilizing all the available resources to ease the problems of the people, facing hardship during COVID-19.

Talking to a delegation at his residence here, he stressed that the people should adopt the precautionary measures against COVID-19 to stay safe.

The minister said that collective efforts were required to deal with the current situation and all departments were facing challenges caused by coronavirus.

He said that services of those who were working on the frontline were highly appreciable.

He stressed that unnecessary criticism in the prevailing situation must be avoided.