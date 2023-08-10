Qadir terms NA dissolution major step towards strengthening democracy

Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Abdul Qadir on Thursday termed the dissolution of the National Assembly a major step towards strengthening democracy in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Abdul Qadir on Thursday termed the dissolution of the National Assembly a major step towards strengthening democracy in the country.

"The prosperity in the country is linked with continuity and stability of democracy," said Qadir in an exclusive chat with APP, adding that the commitment and foresight of politicians could bring the country out of the prevailing crisis.

Senator Abdul Qadir said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would go ahead with PDM to participate in the upcoming elections.

He urged political parties to work jointly to purge the country of political turmoil. The country is surrounded by very serious problems, he said adding that the economic condition of the country was bad, and everyone has to fight together to manage the country's economy and then move towards stability.

He said that an inclusive policy would strengthen the country and democracy saying that during the sixteen months of PDM's rule, electricity rates increased by 40 per cent, gas by 38 per cent and petrol by 49 per cent.

He said that Balochistan was the largest province in the country in terms of area and natural resources.

In the next five years, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would invest 46 billion dollars in Pakistan, this will surely change the destiny of the country.

Millions of people will be provided decent employment in their own country, comfort will be created in people's homes and stability will be created in the country, he noted.

He said that Balochistan would also develop rapidly due to China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and foreign investment, residents of Balochistan would get jobs, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities to be available near their homes.

He said that the role of resources of Balochistan would be very important in the development and prosperity of Pakistan saying that BAP would always play its significant role responsibly for the progress of Balochistan.

PDM and BAP also believe in the stability of democracy and the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The leadership of BAP has always taken practical steps to solve the problems of the people of Balochistan, he said.

He said that BAP was confident that it would continue to play its role in the development of the province by achieving excellent results in the next parliamentary elections.