Qadir Urges Citizens To Take Preventive Measures Against Corona

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday urged citizens to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus

The minister, in a video message on the current corona situation, said the government was ensuring effective measures for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He added," The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) meets on a daily basis to deal with the virus while the cases of coronavirus are being closely monitored.

"We must take precautionary measures against coronavirus and ensure social distancing, " he stressed.

The minister said mask-wearing was essential during the time of Eid-ul-Adha and to avoid going to crowded places. He said that to prevent the coronavirus, the citizens should get vaccinated and get booster doses.

He appealed to the religious scholars to ensure social distance in mosques. Experts had advised to avoid hugging and shaking hands during Eid, he added.

