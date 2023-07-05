Qadir, Waqar Noor calls on AJK President

Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter President and former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and Senior Minister AJK government Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) : Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter President and former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and Senior Minister AJK government Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the trio discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest including grave concern over worsening human rights conditions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the prevailing political situation of Azad Jammu Kashmir.