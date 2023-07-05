Open Menu

Qadir, Waqar Noor Calls On AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter President and former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and Senior Minister AJK government Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday

On this occasion, the trio discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest including grave concern over worsening human rights conditions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the prevailing political situation of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

