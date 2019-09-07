Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that whole nation was proud of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir as he was a national hero

She said that legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir had always projected a positive image of the country across the globe through cricket, adding that Abdul Qadir would always be remembered whenever the nation would remember the national heroes of 1965.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed these views while talking to the media after offering condolence with the family of late Abdul Qadir at his residence.

She said that he was a great leg spinner and famous cricketer and his death was a great loss for the cricketing world, adding that Abdul Qadir proved his mettle in the field of cricket and also made name for the country.

Earlier, she offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.