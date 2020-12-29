Qadri, Afghan envoy reiterate commitment to resolve business community issues

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najeeb Ullah Alikhil on Tuesday reiterated their firm commitment to addressing business community issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najeeb Ullah Alikhil on Tuesday reiterated their firm commitment to addressing business community issues on priority.

In a meeting both the dignitaries discussed in detail the plan of improving bilateral relations and mutual relations between two brotherly countries, said a news release issued here.

The minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan were tied in religious,cultural and social bonds and Pakistan would continue its cooperation in progress and prosperity of the neighbouring Islamic country.

The Afghan ambassador said Pakistan has always extended a friendly hand towards them in difficult time. Pakistan has also set example of hospitality through serving Afghan refugees for a long, Najeeb Ullah said.

He thanked Pakistan for providing additional facilities to people as well as traders atTorkham border.