Qadri, Arbab Conduct Surprise Visit Of Catering Company In Madina

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Arbab Tuesday conducted a surprise visit of a catering company in Madina Munawwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Arbab Tuesday conducted a surprise visit of a catering company in Madina Munawwara.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Mushtaq Borana, high ranking officers of ministry were also present. They witnessed the cooking process of food and visited kitchen, bread (Roti) plant and cold storage of the catering company, said spokesman of the ministry in a whatsapp message.The minister and advisor expressed satisfaction over the standard of food after eating it.

The minister directed Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani to ensure provision of optimum facilities to pilgrims.

Arbab Shahzad stressed preparation of food as per menu and ensuring persistent monitoring of catering companies.

He said after Hajj, the programme of Ziarat-e-Madina would resume and remaining 68,000 government scheme pilgrims would be sent to Madina Munawwara, ten days before their return to Pakistan after performing Hajj. After eight days stay in Madina, the pilgrims would be sent to Pakistan from Madina and Jeddah airports.

