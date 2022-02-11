UrduPoint.com

Qadri Arrives In Cairo To Attend Conference

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Thursday arrived in Cairo to attend conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs scheduled to be held in Egypt from February 12 to 13.

He was accompanied by Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Auqaf Muhammad Zahoor, said Pakistan Embassy Egypt on its social media account Twitter handle.

Ambassador Sajid Bilal and senior officials of the Ministry of Waqaf Egypt received the Minister Noor ul Haq Qadri upon his arrival at Cairo.

Pakistan

>