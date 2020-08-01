Qadri asks nation to strictly follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday urged the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha by observing precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message, he said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the spread of the pandemic had been controlled with great efforts of the government and cooperation of the nation.

He reiterated the people to celebrate the festival with simplicity by avoiding big social gatherings, hugs, shaking hands and congestion during the Eid days.