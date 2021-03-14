UrduPoint.com
Qadri Assures Support In Legal Battle Against Blasphemy Of Sacred Religious Personalities

Sun 14th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday assured Pakistan's complete support in the legal battle (in International Court of Justice) to check repeated blasphemy of sacred personalities in name of freedom of expression and such despicable incidents in future.

Talking to Al-Azhar Grand Imam, Dr Syed Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the minister stressed devising a joint strategy by the Islamic countries to impede repeated blasphemous attempts, said a press release.

In the meeting the possible role of Azhar University in the scientific and intellectual response to the growing negative effects of Islamophobia was also discussed.

The role of Al-Azhar in holding dialogue between followers of religions and combating extremism through its scientific and educational bodies, envoys and alumni outside Egypt was also discussed.

The minister also conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Al-Azhar appreciated Imran Khan's letter to the heads of Islamic countries and other steps taken in this regard.

