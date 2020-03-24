UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Brush Asides Halting Hajj Operation Rumours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Qadri brush asides halting hajj operation rumours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday strongly denied the rumours of halting hajj operations this year.

In a statement, he said there is no truth in rumours viral on social media about hajj operation. Saudi government has not yet issued any orders of halting hajj operations.

He said Hajj arrangements were continuing as per routine and the Ministry was in constant contact with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Qadri said Saudi government has only advised for not inking final agreements with transport, hotel hiring for hajj days.

Saudi government will announce suspending hajj in consultation with other Muslim countries however rumours about suspending hajj were premature.

It is hoped that the situation will improve till hajj, he said adding that confirmed news about hajj could be seen at official social media page of the Ministry.

Related Topics

Hajj Social Media Hotel Saudi Muslim Government

Recent Stories

UK Military Courts Suspend All Hearings Amid COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet members, PTI workers to support drive att ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Operation to Return Russians Stuck Abr ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Views Decision to Postpone Tokyo Olympics ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown can wait: Sweden goes its own way

8 minutes ago

Pak Army in liaison with GB Govt in fight against ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.