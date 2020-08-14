UrduPoint.com
Qadri Celebrates Independence Day By Cutting Country's Largest Ever Cake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Qadri celebrates Independence day by cutting country's largest ever cake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Friday celebrated the country's Independence Day by cutting the cake weighing 3,000 pound, the largest ever in the country's history.

The cake cutting ceremony was held in Landi Kotal's area of Khyber Takiya situated in district Khyber, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The cake having the length of 60 feet and width of 15 feet has been prepared by Haji Shakir Afridi and his team to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The minister paid tributes to Afridi for preparing such a record breaking cake.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Independence day was being celebrated in a befitting manner.

Our forefathers had offered unmatched sacrifices for winning freedom.

The minister noted that the country won Independence in the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak on Friday after frustrating conspiracies in 1947.

