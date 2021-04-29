UrduPoint.com
Qadri Chaired Consultative Meeting Of Shia Ulema

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:31 PM

Qadri chaired consultative meeting of Shia Ulema

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday chaired a consultative meeting of Shia Ulema at the Ministry of Religious Affairs,Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday chaired a consultative meeting of Shia Ulema at the Ministry of Religious Affairs,Islamabad.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council, Ministry of Interior and representatives of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), attended the meeting while Shia scholars from Lahore, Karachi and Quetta participated through video link.

Qadri said that the Corona pandemic has affected the people from all walks of life.

Last year, in consultation with scholars, comprehensive precautionary measures were devised which were appreciated in other countries as well, Minister added.

Mosques, Imambargahs and religious segments had followed precautionary measures more than any other sector, he added.

He further said that precautionary measures must be strictly followed by all sections to get rid of the third wave of Corona epidemic.

Minister said that Saudi Arabia had restricted the number of Taraweehï¿½ and prayers to prevent the spread of Corona pandemic.

He further told that number of visits and number of visitors to Hazrat Ali's (RA) shrine in Najaf, Iraq is contained drastically.

He further added that consultations are underway with all stakeholders regarding observing martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).The suggestions and opinions of scholars will be conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Religious scholars support government efforts to prevent virus spread and Implement anti Covid SOPs, Minister added.

