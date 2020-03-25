UrduPoint.com
Qadri Condemns Kabil Gurdawara Attack

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Qadri condemns Kabil Gurdawara attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday strongly condemned attack on Gurdwara of Sikh community at Kabul.

In a statement, he said attacks on minorities was totally in contrary to the teachings of islam which teaches good treatment with minorities.

He said our religion exhorts protecting the lives and properties of minorities.

He said Pakistan was with Sikh community in this difficult time.

