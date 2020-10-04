Qadri condemns smear campaign against institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday vehemently condemned the elements spearheading poisonous smear campaign against the country's vital institutions from London and Delhi.

Talking to media persons during the visit of Jamia Rashidia, he said Pakistan was the bastion of islam and the services and sacrifices offered by the soldiers of Pak Army were unmatched.

The conspiracies being hatched against the country would be foiled, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister discussed promoting interfaith harmony and giving legal shape to consensus Paigham-e- Pakistan document with religious scholars in separate meetings held on Sunday.

Chairman Ruet e Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, met with the minister separately.

The minister sought their input for devising a code of ethics for promoting interfaith harmony and measures to counter communal hatred.