(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the assassination of Allama Dr Adil of Jamia Farooqia, Karachi and his driver

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the assassination of Allama Dr Adil of Jamia Farooqia, Karachi and his driver.

In his condolence message, the minister said the murder of Allama was the loss of entire Muslim Ummah and deceased Allama's would be remembered for long.

Pakistan has been deprived from the services of a learned person and religious scholar.

He said the services of Jamia Fradia could never be forgotten. The efforts of vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of country would be foiled.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.