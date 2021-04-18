UrduPoint.com
Qadri Condoles Demise Of Journalist's Mother

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Qadri condoles demise of journalist's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Saleem Safi, a journalist and anchor person of a private tv channel.

In his condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

