Qadri condoles demise of Pir Syed Abdul Haq Shah of Golra Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Pir Syed Abdul Haq Shah Gilani of Golra Sharif, the grand son of Pir Mehr Ali Shah.

In the condolence message, the minister said that the religious, educational, spiritual and missionary services of Lala G would be remembered for long.

He sympathized with the family of the deceased,his followers and well wishers besides praying the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.