ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday expressed heartfelt grief and deep sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Shaikh ul Hadees Zar Wali Khan.

In his condolence message, he said the country had been deprived from the services of a learned religious scholar and his services would be remembered for long.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.