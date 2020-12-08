UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Condoles Mufti Zar Wali's Demise

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Qadri condoles Mufti Zar Wali's demise

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday expressed heartfelt grief and deep sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Shaikh ul Hadees Zar Wali Khan.

In his condolence message, he said the country had been deprived from the services of a learned religious scholar and his services would be remembered for long.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

