ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday conveyed nation's indignation and dismay over the desecration of the shrine of Hazrat Umer Bin Abdul Aziz (RA) to his Syrian counterpart.

Talking to Syrian Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Muhammad Abdus Sattar Syed, the minister said Pakistanis have emotional attachment with Syria, the land of prophets, Ahle Bait , companions of the holy prophet (PBUH), said a news release.

Syrian minister said the renovation and rehabilitation of the shrine has already been started.The shrine will soon be opened for the visitors.