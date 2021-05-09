UrduPoint.com
Qadri Denounces Israeli Shelling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Qadri denounces Israeli shelling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday vigorously denounced the Israeli shelling on a group of unarmed Muslim worshippers in Al Aqsa, mosque, the first qibla, on last Friday.

In a statement, he said the attack on worship place was a worst kind of terrorism and an inhumane act of Israel to target innocents praying during Rama\an.

Pakistan would continue supporting the just cause of the people of Palestine, he added.

Urging international community to take notice of Israeli aggressions against Palestinians, the minister said brutalities against innocent worshipers in the holy month holy month were unfortunate.

