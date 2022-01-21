(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri Friday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri Friday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

He congratulated Abbas Shabir and Arif Khan on their victory as RISJA president and general secretary respectively.

The minister said the government firmly believed in 'freedom of speech' and urged the journalist community to come forward for a responsible reporting.

"RISJA is a strong voice of journalists in sports," he said adding it would continue to play its role for the spread of sport activities across the country.

Qadri expressed the hope that RISJA's newly elected office bearers would continue their constructive role for the rights of journalist community.