Qadri for conditional permission to Muharram processions, Majalis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said the traditional processions and Majalis (religious gatherings) would be allowed on the condition of strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and adherence to safety guidelines during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking in a consultative meeting, chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi, he said the unanimously prepared guidelines would be sent to the provinces and Ulema after seeking approval from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman said.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, governors of all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Amin Shaheedi , Shehanshah Naqvi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Hussain Akbar, Raja Nasir Abbas, Ghazanfar Mehdi and other Ulema and high ranking officers were also present in the meeting.