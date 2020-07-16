UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri For Conditional Permission To Muharram Processions, Majalis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Qadri for conditional permission to Muharram processions, Majalis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said the traditional processions and Majalis (religious gatherings) would be allowed on the condition of strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and adherence to safety guidelines during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking in a consultative meeting, chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi, he said the unanimously prepared guidelines would be sent to the provinces and Ulema after seeking approval from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman said.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, governors of all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Amin Shaheedi , Shehanshah Naqvi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Hussain Akbar, Raja Nasir Abbas, Ghazanfar Mehdi and other Ulema and high ranking officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From CII Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

39 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

46 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.