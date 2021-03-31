Qadri for evolving consensus on same day start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said that the ministry was striving to evolve consensus among all stakeholders on same day start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said that the ministry was striving to evolve consensus among all stakeholders on same day start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak across the country. He expressed these views while chairing a consultative meeting held to evolve consensus on same day start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The meeting discussed the use of modern gadget in sighting the crescent moon and decided to continue consultations with the stakeholders for consensus on same day celebration of Eid.

The meeting decided to share the telephone numbers of central, regional and provincial Ruet-e-Hilal Committees and Chairman Central Ruet e Hilal Committee.

The committee asked Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to continue consultation process and meetings with stakeholders and submit suggestion to the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Suparco, Meteorological department, Ministry of Science and Technology, provincial Auqaf department and representatives of private Ruet e Hilal Committees.