Qadri for expediting efforts for construction of new Pakistan House in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday directed to expedite the efforts of constructing new Pakistan House in Madinah Munawwara.

Talking to newly nominated ambassadors of Pakistan to Syria Saeed Muhammad Khan and Saudi Arabia Khurram Amin Rathore, he said directed Rathore to make extraneous efforts for providing optimum facilities to Umrah Zaireen, facilities for Hajj pilgrims, enhancing Hajj quota and relaxing some corona SOPs for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

He also directed Rathore to make effort for softening quarantine related restrictions for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims.

The minister held details talks with nominated ambassadors of Pakistan to Syria for providing facilities to visiting Pakistani Zaireen to Syria.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar was also present in the meeting.