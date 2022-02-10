Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday proposed to mark 'International Hijab Day' on March 8, to express solidarity with Muslim women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday proposed to mark 'International Hijab Day' on March 8, to express solidarity with Muslim women.

He, in a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said marking Hijab Day would help draw attention of the United Nations (UN) and rest of the world towards physical and psychological maltreatment of women especially girls' students of India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Modi's Hindutva government.

He said the government should ask the UN to stop the ongoing inhuman acts in India keeping in view of the Muslims religious independence.

Qadri said to make the Hijab Day a successful event, programmes should be organized at federal and provincial levels and the human rights and information ministries be directed to prepare a consolidated strategy into the matter.

He also pointed out that some so called human rights activists and organizations take rallies with the title of 'Aurat March' to highlight the issues being faced by women globally. But their banners, placards and slogans mismatched with our societies social, political and religious norms, he lamented.

He observed that they, instead of raising the issues of women, allegedly involved in maligning the golden principles of life provided by the religion of islam especially to the women.

He made it clear that Islam was a complete code of life and women's rights were highly protected in the Islamic societies.

Qadri urged the government not to give any individual or civil society free hand to ridicule the divine injunctions particularly regarding Hijab in the wake of 'Aurat March' because it hurt feelings of the majority population of the country.