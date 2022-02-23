UrduPoint.com

Qadri For Promotion Of Interfaith Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Qadri for promotion of interfaith harmony

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday called upon the religious scholars to support peace building measures being taken by the government in the light of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Narra'.

He expressed these views while addressing the 'Paighame Pakistan' conference held at Haq Bahu Bangla here.

The eminent religious scholars attended the conference.

"Peace measures in place for the interfaith harmony and end hatred on the basis of sects would yield positive results in coming days," he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the Mashaikh to counter sectarianism and extremism and build the enlightened society that promoted tolerance and peace.

He noted that our Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be upon Him) always gave message of peace and brotherhood.

The Muslims had strongly been directed by the Prophet not to declare others Kafir , Fasiq and Fajir, he added.

"Irrespective of school of thought, others follow, we are bound to give equal respect to them," he stressed.

Referring Sialkot incident, he said that Sialkot incident tarnished the soft image of Pakistan.

"Minorities enjoy great freedom here as seminaries and shrines are safe in Pakistan," he said and added that freedom enjoyed by minority in Pakistan was not being enjoyed in any other country.

Earlier, prominent religious scholars including Ameer Jamatul Saleheen Sahibzada Peer Khalid Sultan, Qari Abdul Rahseed, Mohammad Kamal Qadri, Syed Mohammad Tayab, Syed Habibullah Chisti also spoke.

