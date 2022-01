Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday formed a committee for making standard operating procedures (SOPs) to remove all the anomalies in the present Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday formed a committee for making standard operating procedures (SOPs) to remove all the anomalies in the present Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's system.

He announced this while holding a meeting with Ulema of various schools of thought and stakeholders here in the religious ministry.

The committee is consisted of Jamia Subhania Rizvia Maladag Dargai's Mufti Fazal-e-Jameel Rizvi, Jamia Minhajul Hussain, Shahrah Ali Bin Talib Principal Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and Jamia-tul-Rasheed's Mufti Faisal Ahmed.

The committee will give a final shape to the unified framework in consonance with Ulema and stakeholders such as; Council of Islamic Ideology, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission etcetera in a month.

Besides Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Jamia Minhajul Hussain, Shahrah Ali Bin Talib Principal Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Jamia Subhania Rizvia Maladag Dargai's Mufti Fazal-e-Jameel Rizvi, Mohbat Khan Masjid Khateeb Moulana Tayyab Qureshi, Data Darbar Masjid Khateeb Moulana Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Jamia IIslamia's Moulana Abu Bakar Mohiuddin, Jamia-tul-Rasheed's Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Al Markaz Al Islami's Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Darbar-e-Alia Eidgah Shareef's Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and Muhtamen Idara Fathul Uloom (Nawankali Rustam Mardan)'s Qazi Fathul Bari Rustami were in attendance in the meeting.