Qadri for strengthening fraternal relations with Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to further intensify joint efforts with Qatar to promote religious harmony, tolerance in society and strengthen fraternal relations between two brotherly Islamic countries.

Talking to Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Althani, who called on him in Islamabad, the minister said Pakistan attached great importance to moderate political role of Qatar in the region.

Minister said the two brotherly countries could be effective partners in the construction and development of the region.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations, moderate political role and cooperation.

The minister invited Qatar's Minister of Religious Affairs to visit Pakistan.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al Thani, said that there were opportunities for more Pakistani manpower in Qatar in the near future.

The ambassador invited the minister of religious affairs to visit Qatar.