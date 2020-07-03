Qadri grieved over lives loss in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday expressed his sorrow and grief over the killings of Sikh Yatrees in train accident.

In his condolence message, the minister said he felt pain and agony of Sikh community anddirected Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) to maintain close contact with the families of the deceased and injured members of the Sikh community.

He directed extending optimum help to the bereaved families.