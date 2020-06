ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Amir Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawwar Hassan.

In his condolence message, Qadri said the services of Munawwar Hassan would be remembered forever.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for departed soul in eternal peace.