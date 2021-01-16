UrduPoint.com
Qadri Hails Ulema Role In Promoting Islamic Teachings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri on Saturday said that Islamic scholars, Ulema and researchers had been playing pivotal role in promoting knowledge and in understanding of teaching of Qura'an.

Expressing his views at book launching ceremony here, Pir Noor-Ul-Haq said that promoting trend of book reading was a key element of healthy society.

He regretted that book reading in our society had been ignored as most of the educated class had also read only course related books.

He said that role of Ulema was vital in making a true Islamic welfare state as they have been playing role by writing valuable books and research work.

The minister said that Quranic teachings and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)was the way to establishing modern Islamic welfare state.

