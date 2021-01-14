UrduPoint.com
Qadri Inaugurates New Cremation Site

Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday inaugurated a new Cremation Site (Shamshan Ghat) in Lahore to facilitate religious community members to perform their last rituals in a smooth manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the minorities were enjoying the equal rights in the country.

Briefing the minister about the Cremation Site, Chairman (ETPB) Evacuee Trust Property board, Dr Amir Ahmed said the cremation site was spread over 34 Kanal area. The Crematorium, constructed with the cost of Rs 16.1 million, had been completed despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the minister was also briefed about various development initiatives in the 333rd meeting of the ETPB members.

