UrduPoint.com

Qadri Lauds China For Providing Religious Freedom To Chinese Muslims

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:09 AM

Qadri lauds China for providing religious freedom to Chinese Muslims

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday lauded Chinese government for ensuring liberty to the Muslims in performing religious rituals such as Hajj, and observing sacred months like Ramazan and other festivals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday lauded Chinese government for ensuring liberty to the Muslims in performing religious rituals such as Hajj, and observing sacred months like Ramazan and other festivals.

Addressing a webinar titled "Xinjiang is a Beautiful and Unique Area" Hosted by Chinese ambassador, he said China guaranteed protection of religious freedom to Muslims residing there through its laws.

He said the peoples of Pakistan have a religious and cultural connection with the people of the Xinjiang. There were some 24,000 beautiful mosques in the area that currently represent religious and ethnic harmony.

He lauded Chinese government for felicitating standard translations of Quran Pak, Sahih Bukhari in different Chinese languages for the benefit of Muslims and establishing Islamic school in Xinjiang.

He expressed the hope that these facilities would help promoting religious education and Islamic principles. The people of Pakistan have a lot of love and devotion for China and the Chinese people. Pakistan has religious and cultural affiliation with the people of China.

The importance of Chinese province of Xinjiang has increased manifold due to its close proximity with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The economic and social development of Xinjiang, a beautiful blend of Central Asian and middle Eastern culture, has improved the living standards of its residents.

Top Xinjiang officials gave a detailed briefing on the socio-economic development of the local population.

National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Senator Faisal Javed also spoke.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Hajj Education China CPEC Muslim Government Asia Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What ..

Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What US Delegations Are Thinking Ab ..

9 seconds ago
 Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects o ..

Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects of the province: CM Balochistan ..

10 seconds ago
 President for businessmen role to aware women, PWD ..

President for businessmen role to aware women, PWDs on govt's welfare initiative ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.