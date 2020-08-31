UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Lauds Law Enforcers, Provinces' Role In Maintaining Peace On Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Qadri lauds law enforcers, provinces' role in maintaining peace on Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor -ul-Haq Qadri on Monday lauded role of Interior Ministry, provincial governments and law enforcement agencies in making foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura as well as Muharram gatherings.

In a statement, he appreciated role of Ulema and religious scholars for extending valuable services and cooperating in maintaining harmony, brotherhood and peace during early days of Muharram ul Haram.

He warned strict action against elements still trying to fan hatred among various segments of society, adding that the Religious Ministry was maintaining a close liaison with Ulema and religious scholars to frustrate efforts of anti social elements.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Muharram

More Stories From Pakistan

