Qadri Lauds Saudia For Waiving Umrah Fee
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri has lauded the Saudi Arabia's decision of waiving SR 2,000 visa fee for a person performing Umrah for the second time.
In a statement, he said the Saudi decision has made every Pakistani happy as they were among the top Umrah performers.
Every year around 1.6 million Pakistanis perform Umrah.