Qadri lauds Saudia for waiving Umrah fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri has lauded the Saudi Arabia's decision of waiving SR 2,000 visa fee for a person performing Umrah for the second time.

In a statement, he said the Saudi decision has made every Pakistani happy as they were among the top Umrah performers.

Every year around 1.6 million Pakistanis perform Umrah.