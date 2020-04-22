UrduPoint.com
Qadri Lauds Ulema's Contribution For Creating Awareness About Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday lauded the valuable contribution of Ulema (religious scholars) for creating awareness among the people about coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner, he said offering prayers at home ensures safety and protection of a person, said a press release.

Qadri lauded 20 point consensus on prayers in mosques agreed between the Ulema and the government.

The high commissioner said the world was passing through a difficult time and friendly countries were jointly taking remedial measures to combat the global pandemic.

He said the British government was dealing coronavirus issue very cautiously. Effective campaign was need of the hour for changing the behaviour of the people, he added.

