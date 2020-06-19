Qadri pays rich tributes to Bahrullah Hazarvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday paid rich tributes to distinguished Pakistani diplomat, author and former director Hajj in Saudi Arabia Bahrullah Hazarvi's 44 years long meritorious services to Pakistan.

The minister poured in tributes to former Director Hajj Bahrullah Hazarvi, who died after diagnosing coronavirus the other day.

Qadri said, "Hazarvi's death was a great loss of Pakistan.We have lost a great man, who was an institution in himself," adding that Hazarvi was great example of working for hujjaj with dedication besides playing vital role in further cementing Pak-Saudi ties.

The condolence reference was attended by Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Sardar Ijaz Ahmed Jaffar,former chairman Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan Waheed Iqbal Butt, Country Director Muslim Hands International Syed Zia-ul-Noor, deceased son Qasim Hazarvi, son in law and colleagues attended the condolence reference.

Qadri said Bahrullah had full command over Arabic language and performed the duties of translator during the visit of dignitaries from Arabic countries.

Hazarvi had Personal relations with Royal Saudi families, government officials and authorities of Saudi Hajj Ministry.

Hazarvi utilised his personal ties even after the retirement and continued serving Pakistani hujjaj and worked for the betterment of Pakistani people.